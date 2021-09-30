9th Annual SMArts Awards Presentation Set for Sept. 30

In observance of National Arts and Humanities Month, the San Marcos Arts Commission will present its SMArts Advocacy Awards to individuals and organizations who are making significant contributions to the San Marcos arts and cultural scene Thursday, Sept. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Price Center, 222 W. San Antonio St.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, and remarks and awards will begin at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s honorees are:

Ana Baer Carrillo – choreographer and instructor at Texas State University

Kelly Stone – performer and comedian

Christine Terrell – artist, volunteer, and San Marcos Art League board member

This is the ninth year the San Marcos Arts Commission has presented SMArts Advocacy Awards as part of its ongoing efforts to elevate, incubate and expand arts and cultural efforts in San Marcos. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no awards presentation in 2020.

The purpose of the San Marcos Arts (SMArts) Award program is to encourage and recognize outstanding support and enhancement of the arts and cultural life of San Marcos; to recognize the important contributions of artists and arts organizations to the quality of life and economic vitality of the community; and to encourage volunteerism and business participation with local arts organizations.

For more information, contact Arts Coordinator Trey Hatt at 512-393-8416 or ghatt@sanmarcostx.gov.