Abused sister wants to share her story with man’s fiancee

DEAR ABBY: I was physically, emotionally and sexually abused by my oldest brother (six years my senior) from ages 6 to 11. As soon as I could verbalize what was happening, I went to my parents and told them. They believed me, but swept it under the rug and didn’t provide any kind of therapy or treatment for either of us.

At 15, I had a mental breakdown. After that, I said, “It’s not like I will ever forget what he did to me.” My mother finally decided to get me a therapist. Through years of therapy (I’m 25 now) I found healing, grace and forgiveness, but I feel that is for me to know and no one else’s business.

Even though my parents know exactly what my brother did, they continue trying to mend our relationship, although I have expressed that I never want to have a relationship with him again.

My brother is now engaged to a woman he’s been with for four years. She has met everyone in my family except me. She has never reached out to me, which I find odd. I know my brother hasn’t given her the whole truth about what he did to me as a child because he still tries to downplay it.

If I were being married to someone and had met every member of their family except their only sister, I’d be suspicious and would want to know why. Should I send his fiancee an anonymous letter giving her all the details? – VICTIMIZED IN THE SOUTH DEARVICTIMIZED:Ifyou send your brother’s fiancee an anonymous letter, she could construe it as “someone,” possibly an old girlfriend, trying to break them up. Between you and me, I do think someone should warn her about her fiance’s history. If you are willing to risk doing it, your family is sure to be very upset. However, if you are determined to send that letter, you should have the courage to sign your name.

DEAR ABBY: My mom is getting remarried at the age of 84 to a man who is 83 and has never been married. They got engaged after dating for six months. I think it’s unwise, but I want her to be happy, so I will go to the wedding.

She asked her best friend to be her maid of honor, and then asked my brother to be best man because her fiance didn’t have anybody who would do it. I expressed my frustration that she asked him to be best man and not me to be her maid of honor. Now she wants me to be the maid of honor, but I really don’t want to do it because I’m not in favor of the marriage.

Looking back, I should’ve kept my mouth shut about my frustration. Should I do it out of love and respect for Mom, or hold my ground because I really think it’s a bad idea? I don’t want to be her maid of honor for so many reasons. – INDECISIVE IN INDIANA DEAR INDECISIVE: You were outspoken regarding your reservations about the wedding, which is likely why your mother asked her best friend to do it. She has now invited you to be her maid of honor because you told her you felt left out.

Whether you support your mother’s decision to marry this man or not, the wedding is going to happen. Unless you intend to find yourself increasingly distanced in the months and years to come, accompany your mom to the altar, wish her well and cross your fingers.