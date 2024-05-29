Active Attack Response Training scheduled next week at Goodnight

There will be an extensive presence of emergency responders at Goodnight Middle School next week, but there is no cause to be alarmed.

On June 6, an active attack response training will take place at Goodnight Middle School, located at 1301 Highway 123. The training is scheduled to begin at approximately 9 a.m. and will conclude around 5 p.m. During the training, Broadway Street will be closed between Highway 123 and Staples Road, and access to the Goodnight Middle School parking lot will be limited.

The exercise will involve a coordinated effort among emergency responders, including firefighters, emergency medical services, and police officers. During the training, residents should expect an influx of emergency personnel and equipment in the area. Additionally, residents near the campus may hear sirens and simulated gunshots, which will be played from recordings to create a realistic training environment for first responders, or see volunteer actors with fake injuries visible.