Additional charges leveled against DSISD teacher

Editor’s Note: Some material contained in this story is graphic and may be sensitive to minors. Please use discretion.

A former Dripping Springs ISD teacher/coach, who was previously arrested on May 5, was arrested once again.

Kevin James McLean, 30, was charged on June 13 with 10 counts of 3rd degree felony of child pornography, a second-degree felony; improper relationship between educator and student, a third-degree felony; and online solicitation of a minor. McLean, posted bond on June 14 following the added charges. The bond doesn’t include the previous bail of more than $200,000 set from the May 5 arrest. The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said it became aware of an investigation being conducted into the communications between McLean and Dripping Springs Middle School students.

The sheriff’s office said it learned that the reporting party was in Austin and a report was filed with the Austin Police Department. HCSO said investigators immediately began coordinating their efforts with APD and Dripping Springs ISD.

Officials said investigators learned that McLean allegedly sent four juvenile victims’ inappropriate, unsolicited images through Snapchat. The child victims all corroborated that the images were typically and randomly sent to them by McLean without any prior communications or conversation, according to the arrest warrants.

During interviews with the child victims, all four described receiving or observing a video where McLean displayed his genitals after spilling food on himself, the warrant read. The warrant also described McLean performing other lewd acts. HCSO added that it also discovered McLean allegedly provided the juvenile victims with both nicotine and THC vapes.

Following McLean’s arrest, Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler reminded parents to monitor their children’s safe use of phones, tablets, and computers. “Unfortunately, circumstances such as these occur as more and more people have access to the latest technology; however, understanding the importance of safe use is paramount,” Cutler said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Mark Opiela with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.