Allen Bridges Training Academy to honor late sheriff

The Hays County Commissioners Court approved Sheriff Gary Culter’s request that the new sheriff’s academy facility being built be named the “Allen Bridges Training Academy” to honor the late Sheriff Allen Bridges.

The item’s sponsor Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe said, “Mr. Bridges was really a wonderful, humble and gracious individual, he really loved his community. He served over 36 years and was heavily involved in community service.”

His wife, Kathy Bridges, was in attendance for the item on July 28 that read, “Sheriff Bridges worked in many areas, but he excelled in the area of Crime Prevention/Community Services and Public Information. He was appointed Sheriff in 2005, won a special election after his appointment, and then won his re-election to the office. He passed away suddenly on December 8, 2008, while still in office.”

“I know he is looking down here right now and he is very proud. He loved Hays County,” Kathy Bridges said.

Several members of the court expressed the deepest respect and gratitude for the work that Bridges had accomplished during his term as sheriff.

Cutler felt that this honor would continue the legacy that Bridges built and through the new training academy building, future deputies and officers would be trained to the high standards that late sheriff had built.

The new training building is expected to be finished by the end of this summer or early fall this year and plans for the formal dedication of the building will be announced.