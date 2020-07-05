American and 4 other airlines reach loan agreements with US Sun, 07/05/2020 - 4:00am DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines and four smaller carriers have reached agreement with the government for billions more in federal loans, a sign of the industry’s desperate fight to survive a downturn in air travel caused by the virus pandemic. The Treasury Department said Thursday that it had signed letters of ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about American and 4 other airlines reach loan agreements with US