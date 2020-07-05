Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

American and 4 other airlines reach loan agreements with US

Sun, 07/05/2020 - 4:00am

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines and four smaller carriers have reached agreement with the government for billions more in federal loans, a sign of the industry’s desperate fight to survive a downturn in air travel caused by the virus pandemic. The Treasury Department said Thursday that it had signed letters of ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020