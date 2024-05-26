American GI Forum of San Marcos to honor local veterans at cemetery in Reedville

The American GI Forum of San Marcos Chapter will be celebrating Memorial Day Remembrance by participating in honoring all of the U.S. Military Veterans from the San Marcos area that are buried at the San Juan Cemetery-Reedville, Texas. There are 75 veterans from all military branches ranging from World War I, World War II, Korean Conflict, Vietnam and other Conflict Unknown. The ceremonial program will begin with welcoming remarks by 1967 Vietnam Veteran Felix A. Perez at 11 a.m. The invocation blessing and departure prayer will be done by Deacon Robert Gutierrez from St. John’s Catholic Church of San Marcos and followed by the recite of Pledge of Allegiance. The “Memorial Day” message, history of the day gathering and is to commemorate the 75 Veterans buried at San Juan Cemetery. Recently a headstones count of the gravesites of the deceased veterans by Linda Perez was gathered from the veterans’ San Juan cemetery plot. As part of the ceremony a roll call, calling out the names and branch of service of the 75 buried at cemetery, was held. Any attending family members may participate by accepting and placing an American Flag at the gravesite of their veteran. The public from surrounding communities, family members, all veterans as well as non-vets are invited. Many thanks to Caldwell County VFW Post 8927, their Quartermaster-Melissa Estrada located in Lockhart, Texas for providing the American flags.