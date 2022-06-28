Amid hot summer, city now accepting fan drive donations

The City of San Marcos is seeking box fan donations.

The city has partnered with Community Action Inc. of Central Texas and Salvation Army San Marcos to accept donations to help community members who cannot afford or do not have air conditioning during the hot summer months.

The city is asking for donations of new, 12-inch or larger multi-purpose pedestal fans and 20-inch box fans. The city said it will also accept cash or check financial donations with all contributions used to purchase new fans for distribution to people in need of assistance.

Donation Drop-off Locations

The City began accepting donations at all five San Marcos Fire Department Stations on Monday. Donations will be accepted through July 26. Donations are also accepted during normal business hours at the San Marcos Electric Utility office and Neighborhood Enhancement building.

Fire Station 1, 114 E. Hutchison St.

Fire Station 2, 205 Flint Ridge Road

Fire Station 3, 2420 Hunter Road

Fire Station 4, 404 Broadway St.

Fire Station 5, 100 Carlson Circle

San Marcos Electric Utility, 1040 N. Highway 123

Neighborhood Enhancement, 630 E Hopkins St. Building 5

For more information, contact San Marcos Utilities (SMTXU) at 512-393-8300

Information provided by City of San Marcos