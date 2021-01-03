The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is offering an adoption special through Jan. 11. Above, Pacifica is available to be adopted. Photo courtesy of the City of San Marcos
Animal Shelter reaches holiday adoption goal
Sun, 01/03/2021 - 5:00am
|
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is offering an adoption special through Jan. 11. Above, Pacifica is available to be adopted. Photo courtesy of the City of San Marcos
(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666