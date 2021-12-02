Anita Miller Byley remembrance slated for Dec. 5

A celebration of the life of journalist Anita Miller Byley will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. at the Meadows Center, 201 San Marcos Springs Drive, San Marcos (formerly Aquarena Springs).

Rev. Todd Salmi will officiate at a brief remembrance and will invite Anita stories from friends and family. The event will feature live music performed by longtime friends Sterling Finlay, HalleyAnna Finlay, Molly J. Hayes, Marilisa and Tanner Corl, and Ace Pepper.

Parking is free on the weekends, and the Meadows Center building is handicap accessible. The reception will be on the first floor past the museum.

Anita Miller Byley covered San Marcos and Hays County for more than 40 years for the San Marcos Daily Record and the Hays Free Press/ News Dispatch, winning numerous awards and honors for her service. She died Oct. 26 at the age of 68.

A detailed story about her career and community contributions was published by the San Marcos Daily Record on Nov. 4, 2021. Read it here at https://www.sanmarcosrecord.com/news-obituary/bidding-farewell-journalis....