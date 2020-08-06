Annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday

Texas shoppers can take advantage of the annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, beginning Friday.

Texans can save on certain clothing items, footwear, backpacks and school supplies from Friday through Sunday.

Sales tax is exempted on qualified items priced below $100, which saves shoppers about $8 on every $100 spent, according to Texas law. The Texas Legislature has set the date of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items in statute.

The legislature’s statute specifically excludes special clothing or footwear designed for athletic activities, such as cleats and baseball gloves, or for protective use, including industrial or medical-grade masks. Cloth and disposable fabric face masks, however, meet the definition of an article of clothing and are exempt from sales tax during the upcoming tax holiday.

A list of apparel and school supplies that can be purchased tax-free can be found at the Texas Comptroller’s website: TexasTaxHoliday.org.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office is encouraging all consumers to practice social distancing while shopping at local retailers. Additionally, qualifying items can also be purchased online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means tax free when items are delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the tax holiday, and that seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment.

The annual sales tax holiday has been an annual event in Texas since 1999.