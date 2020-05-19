Annual Memorial Day ceremony to be held virtually

The city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony, which is usually held at the Hays County Veterans Memorial, is going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city announced Tuesday that local stakeholders made the move to commemorate Memorial Day with a short video ceremony, which will be shared with the public beginning on Monday. The video will also be shared to the city’s Community Services Facebook page and the City of San Marcos’ YouTube channel. The video will also be broadcast on Monday at 10 a.m. on Spectrum channel 10 and Grande channels 16 and 123-16.

“We hope the tremendous support from all of the participants for our veterans and survivor communities transcends the screen,” said Lisa Morris, Veteran Affairs Advisory Committee staff liaison, in a statement. “Next year we expect to return to our regular in-person traditions at the Hays County Veterans Memorial.”

The virtual Memorial Day ceremony will include the annual veteran readings of the Pledge of Allegiance and the lists of names of Hays County soldiers who died in action. Mayor Jane Hughson will read a statement, Pastor Chad Chaddick of First Baptist Church San Marcos will give an invocation and the national anthem will be sung by San Marcos High School senior Caitlyn Hagerty. San Marcos High School senior Gabriel Ortiz will perform Taps to conclude the ceremony.

Although this year’s ceremony will be online, the Hays County Veterans Memorial will be open for those wanting to reflect and honor the lives of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The city asks that social distancing requirements are observed as well as the use of personal protective equipment.