ARC expands testing and services

The Austin Regional Clinic (ARC) has acquired a COVID-19 serological test that detects the body’s antibody immune response to the infection caused by the virus.

They are currently doing internal validation of the test to measure accuracy which should be completed within the next two weeks. At that time, a decision will be made whether to begin offering antibody immunity testing for COVID-19, based on validation data. This test is not recommended by the FDA for diagnostic purposes but it may be useful in confirming prior exposure and potential immunity to COVID-19.

At this time, ARC is uncertain if a positive antibody test means a person has immunity and for how long they may be protected.

For diagnostic purposes, ARC has added and expanded services including drive-through COVID-19 testing.

They are also assisting surgical facilities by offering pre-op COVID-19 testing to new and established patients and conducting internal validation of serological testing.

ARC offers drive-through COVID-19 testing 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at five locations: Kyle, South 1st in Austin, Far West in Austin, Cedar Park and Round Rock.

The Far West, Round Rock and Southwest locations have extended testing hours on weekdays to 7 p.m. and also offer drive-up testing 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Patients must have an ARC physician’s lab order before coming to a drive-up site. If someone drives up without first having an initial physician evaluation, they will be offered a telemedicine appointment right then so a physician can determine whether or not a test is indicated.

San Marcos residents without insurance who want to be screened for COVID-19 should contact the Hays County COVID-19 hotline at 512-393-5525 for a referral to Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic.

They are also resuming some in-clinic and hospital-based procedures. ARC will assist in providing testing to surgical facilities to help streamline the process for patients.

ARC has expanded telemedicine visits for new and established patients at the same rate covered by insurance at a doctor’s office.

ARC has also launched and high acuity triage phone line covered completely by physicians to help patients avoid unnecessarily going to the ER. Patients can call ARC clinics and press 4 or the COVID-19 24/7 Hotline (866-456-4525) and talk to a nurse to help them decide if they should come in to see a doctor. Depending on their symptoms, patients are set up with an immediate telemedicine visit with a physician, by phone or video visit.

Seventy-five percent of patients who called triage were able to be treated in the clinic rather than an ER. This helps keep patients out of the ER and saves beds and care for those who really need it.

ARC said in a press release, “It is not just about protecting ourselves, it is about protecting the whole community.” ARC continues to stress preventive measures, including social distancing, self-isolation when sick, frequent hand-washing for at least 20 seconds and avoiding anyone who is sick.

They are also offering free prenatal virtual meet and greets with a pediatrician for expecting parents to help them choose their baby’s pediatrician and ask pertinent questions about their baby’s care. More information can be found om ARC's website.

They also have pediatric well-checks now available Saturdays April 25 and May 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at ARC Buda, ARC Quarry Lake (Austin), ARC Cedar Park, ARC Kelly Lane (Pflugerville), ARC Anderson Mill, and ARC South 1st Specialty & Pediatrics (Austin). Call the clinic or ARC-INFO (512-272-4636) to schedule.