Are 4-leaf clovers actually lucky?

St. Patrick’s Day, celebrated on March 17, commemorates the death of St. Patrick, known for spreading Christianity in Ireland. The day is often associated with four-leaf clovers, believed to bring luck. Theories abound regarding the connection between clovers and luck, including their use in warding off evil spirits or their rarity. However, due to incomplete Celtic records, these theories remain unverified. The distinction between shamrocks and four-leaf clovers is subjective; while some claim shamrocks have three leaves and clovers have four, there is no scientific basis for this differentiation. Notably, the fourth leaf on a clover is a genetic mutation, not a natural occurrence.

In recent times, clovers have garnered attention for their agricultural benefits, such as serving as cover crops or for cultivating clover lawns. Clover enhances soil quality by adding nitrogen, requires minimal maintenance, thrives in areas where grass struggles, attracts bees for honey production, and serves as fodder for livestock. However, clover lawns have drawbacks, including susceptibility to damage in high-traffic areas, vulnerability to 'clover rot,' difficulty in removal, and potential restrictions from homeowners associations.

Among the 300 clover species, three common types include white clover (Trifolium repens), known for its low, lateral growth and white to pink globular flowers; red clover (Trifolium pratense), identifiable by its upright growth and red flowers, with a lifespan of 2-3 years; and creeping woodsorrel (Oxalis corniculata), distinguished by its yellow flowers with five petals and preference for warm, moist environments.

Removing clover from lawns can be accomplished through chemical herbicides, specifically broadleaf herbicides containing ingredients like 2,4-D, dicamba, MCPP, or triclopyr for post-emergence clover. Pre-emergence clover can be managed naturally using corn gluten, though timing is crucial for effectiveness. Physical removal by uprooting the clover is also an option, but one should ensure the root is also extracted. A 4-6 inch layer of mulch can aid in pre and post-emergent control as it blocks light to inhibit plant growth.

Clovers remain a ubiquitous symbol associated with holidays and spark debates over whether they represent a trendy lawn choice or an unwelcome weed. Regardless of ones opinion, it is obvious they are here to stay.