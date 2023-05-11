Area campuses on lockout in response to social media posting

The campuses of the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District were placed on lockout Wednesday, according to district officials.

The action Wednesday morning and early afternoon was taken in response to a social media post that did not specifically identify any school, but officials felt caution was necessary.

The lockout ended at 1:58 p.m. without incident.

A lockout means no one is allowed on school grounds or is allowed off during the time it is in place. The San Marcos Police Department is conducting an investigation, according to Andrew Fernandez, SMCISD Communications.

Fernandez said, 'SMCISD was made aware of a social media post circulating regarding a threat, but not specific to SMCISD. Out of an abundance of caution, all campuses are currently on a lockout while SMPD investigates the social media post.'

According to SMCISD, the protocols for a lockout include keeping student safety uppermost in the community. The district adheres to a SRP standard which is Standard Response Protocol-Extended. This means that the lockout is the first step in maintaining safe, secure campuses. Students and staff are inside and all outside doors are locked.

A lockout is called where there is a threat or hazard outside of the school building.

Students were asked to return to the inside of their school buildings and conduct school business as usual during the lockout period.

Teachers are in an increased situational awareness mode during this time.

The SMPD issued a statement Wednesday, 'We are aware of a threat of violence that was made on social media and is circulating in our community. We are actively investigating this threat and are coordinating with our partners in other law enforcement agencies to keep San Marcos safe.

'Out of an abundance of caution, all SMCISD campuses are currently on a lockout while our investigation continues. Safety is our top priority. If you see something, say something.'