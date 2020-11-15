Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Area organizations form Hays County Local Homeless Coalition

Sun, 11/15/2020 - 5:00am

The Hays County Local Homeless Coalition formally established a local homeless coalition for San Marcos and Hays County during a recent meeting. The coalition received guidance from Jen Beardsley, the LHC specialist from the Texas Homeless Network. Over 50 members attended the meeting on Nov. 6, where they worked to adopt ...

