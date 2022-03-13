Around Hays County

Government Finance Officers Association Recognizes City of Buda for Financial Reporting

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Buda for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2020.

The annual report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“The City of Buda is pleased to earn this professional recognition. It is a reflection of the talented individuals who comprise the City’s Finance Department and their dedication and commitment to excellence in the work they do. It is also a demonstration of the sound financial policies and oversight of the City Council,” Deputy City Manager Micah Grau said.

The Government Finance Officers Association advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.

Texas Forest Service, Arbor Day Foundation Designate Buda with Tree City USA for 3rd consecutive year

The Texas Forest Service and Arbor Day Foundation recently designated the City of Buda as a Tree City USA city for the third consecutive year. Buda’s Sustainability Commission and Parks and Recreation Department collaborate in leading the effort to obtain the distinctive designation.

Known for its smalltown charm, as the “Outdoor Capital of Texas,” and its mantra to “breathe easy here,” the characteristic live oak trees that line Buda’s Main Street and populate its parks are impressionable on residents and visitors alike.

The Tree City USA program has been greening up cities and towns across America since 1976. It is a nationwide movement that provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees.

The City of Buda is proud of its Tree City USA designation because we value the natural beauty of this community, have made sustainability a priority, and want to protect natural assets as we grow. Having the Tree City USA designation is an affirmation of our efforts,” Buda City Manager Kenneth Williams said.

Nearly 3,700 communities across the country, including 94 in Texas, have earned the Tree City USA designation. Each community has achieved Tree City USA status by meeting four core standards of sound urban forestry management: maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day. This year, national Arbor Day will be celebrated April 29.

Information provided by City of Buda