Arrests Made in Multiple Vehicle Burglaries and Other Charges in Hays County

The Hays County Sheriff's Office arrested a Manor man in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries.

Sheriff's office deputies responded to the area of Quail Run in San Marcos, regarding several vehicle burglaries on Dec. 15, 2020.

As the investigation developed, a search warrant was obtained and executed for a motel room in Austin, where two male subjects and two young children were present. HCSO said detectives recovered stolen firearms from Hays County and other jurisdictions within the state as well as other stolen property in the motel room.

One subject — identified as Jeremy Rasco, 23 — was arrested on scene for 15 outstanding warrants out of Hays County, including burglary of vehicle, theft of firearm, credit/debit card abuse and theft.

As a result of the investigation, Rasco was later charged with other offenses, including credit card abuse, burglary of vehicles with previous conviction, and enhanced theft of firearm. Rasco has also been charged with offenses from Navarro County.

Rasco is currently jailed in Hays County for 24 charges and is being held on $100,000 bond.

Additional felony charges for burglary of vehicles with previous conviction are also pending.

According to the HCSO, Sheriff Gary Cutler is “very proud of the men and women of his office for the tireless work they do every day.” Cutler wants to remind residents to ensure vehicles and homes are locked at all times. Most vehicle burglaries occur when cars are left unlocked and valuables are left in plain view, Cutler said.

If you have information regarding these events, contact HCSO by calling 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the new Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.