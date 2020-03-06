Art + Ash Wednesday at Texas State

The students of the United Campus Ministry at Texas State observed the start of Lent with a special “Art + Ash” Wednesday worship service. Students gathered at the UCM sanctuary on Ash Wednesday for a time of song, prayer, and Scripture reading. Ashes were prepared from last year’s palms from Palm Sunday. Students placed ashes in the sign of a cross on each other’s forehead as a sign of mortality and repentance to start Lent.

Hallie Jones uses ashes to illustrate Mark 8:31-34

During the Ash Wednesday worship, Hallie Jones created art using ashes based in a passage from Mark 8:31-34. The ashen artwork started with Jesus teaching the disciples. As the worship progressed, ashes formed dark clouds in the sky. Jesus was transformed onto a cross as the crowd cheered.

Texas State students place ashes on foreheads for the start of Lent.

The ashes and art invite students to use the 40-day season of Lent as a time of spiritual preparation leading to Holy Week and then to Easter Sunday. More information about the United Campus Ministry at Texas State can be found at www.ucmtxstate.org.

• Submitted by United Campus Ministry at Texas State University