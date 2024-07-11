Austin Pets Alive! to continue work on Hays County Pet Resource Center

The Hays County Commissioners Court has awarded a contract to Austin Pets Alive!, a leading animal welfare organization, to continue their groundbreaking work at the Hays County Pet Resource Center.

'The collaboration between Hays County and Austin Pets Alive! has already made significant strides in fostering, adoptions, and providing essential resources to Hays County pets and their owners,” according to Alex Villalobos, chief of staff to County Judge Ruben Becerra. “Austin Pets Alive! has been a Hays County partner for over 15 years, I look forward to continuing to lead the nation in support of the human animal bond and pet retention, with unique transformative programming.'

The Hays County Pet Resource Center, launched in April 2023, has become a first-of-itskind model for animal welfare and protection programs across the nation. The program focuses on public safety, animal safety, and lifesaving initiatives while increasing public access to important resources for pet owners.

“The Hays County Pet Resource Center is a prime example of how collaboration and dedication can lead to significant advancements in animal welfare,” said Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Austin Pets Alive! and look forward to the success of these innovative programs.'

The Hays County Pet Resource Center has achieved remarkable results in its first year, including supporting over 500 pets and owners with Hays County Positive Alternative to Shelter Surrender.

According to APA! Executive Adviser Lee Ann Shenefiel, the program’s mission is to help pet owners in crisis find solutions instead of abandoning their pets or surrendering them to a shelter.

“Our case workers talk to pet owners to find solutions to their problem, whether it’s a need for food, supplies, vet services and behavior issues. Cases are done virtually as the County does not have a physical location at this time,” Shenefiel said. “We believe that most people are not ‘bad’ pet owners. They just need help, and we do that on a case-bycase basis and in the process help Hays pet owners, relieve the over-whelmed shelters and of course, help the pets,' she added.

Austin Pets Alive! is in the second year of developing the program for Hays County. Pet owners in the county who need help caring for their pets can call the resource center to get in touch with a case worker.

“Right now, we are a virtual program,” Shenefiel said, engaging residents through e-mail and facebook and community events.

The program has engaged with more than 2,000 Hays County citizens through community events. Its partnership with Central Texas Food Bank, has provided food to 760 pets for families in need. The Pet Resource Center provides education and resources to pet owners including temporary animal housing and vet referrals.

The new contract awarded by the Hays County Commissioners Court ensures that Austin Pets Alive! will continue to lead the development of the Pet Resource Center, building upon the progress made thus far. For more information about the Hays County Pet Resource Center and its ongoing initiatives, reach out by email to haysinfo@ austinpetsalive.org. You can also find them on facebook at facebook. com/hayspetresource.