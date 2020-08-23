Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Authorities search for latest missing soldier from Fort Hood

Sun, 08/23/2020 - 12:00am

AUSTIN (AP) — Authorities searched Friday in Central Texas for another soldier who has gone missing from Fort Hood, with the man's family members and the U.S. Army asking the public for help. Fort Hood and the Killeen Police Department issued alerts Thursday night on the latest missing soldier, Sgt. Elder ...

