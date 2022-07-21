Average gas price in San Marcos/Austin area falls below $4

Average gas prices in the San Marcos/Austin area have fallen below $4, according to AAA Texas.

Drivers in the San Marcos area were paying an average of $3.97 per gallon of unleaded fuel as of Thursday, marking a nearly 20-cent decrease from the previous week. The statewide average across Texas fell below $4 as well. Texans are paying on average $3.95 per gallon of unleaded gas as of Thursday, AAA Texas said.

The statewide average was 19-cents less than the past week but still $1.12 more than this time last year. AAA Texas said gas prices have fallen across Texas amid concerns of an economic slowdown. Decline in crude demand relating to reduced economic activity could lead prices to continue downward, AAA Texas added.

“The statewide retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded on average fell below $4 for the first time since the second week of May,” AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber said. “With gas prices continuing to decline, more people may be encouraged to make last minute decisions to travel.”

Nationwide, average gas prices have fallen for the fifth straight week, declining 15.8 cents from last week to $4.51 per gallon, according to GasBuddy — a travel and navigation app that is used to save money on gas. GasBuddy added that the national average has fallen 47.9 cents from last month but is $1.35 per gallon higher than last year. The national average price of diesel is down 10.8 cents since last week and was at $5.54 per gallon.

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”

In Texas, College Station drivers are paying the most on average at $4.08 per gallon, while drivers in Laredo are paying the least at $3.59 per gallon, AAA Texas said. Texas drivers are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.