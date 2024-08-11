AXIS Logistics road annexation approved by council on first reading

The San Marcos City Council voted four to three to approve the annexation of 7.553 acres of land generally located on the western side of FM 1984 and approximately 4,600 feet from northeast of the intersection between SH 80 and FM 1984 for a future roadway within the AXIS Logistics Park development agreement, formerly known as the SMART Terminal, amidst pushback from some nearby Martindale residents.

Tuesday night’s regularly- scheduled council meeting was the first of two readings for the annexation. Some council members were in favor of the road, as it would provide relief to SH 80 but wanted the placement adjusted by the next time it comes before council.

According to the AXIS Logistics Park website, it is an industrial park that is in the planning phase “offering industry-leading access for distribution, manufacturing and logistics solutions.” The site is around 2,000 acres. It is slated to be “one of the largest master-planned industrial parks in the nation and currently offers 735 acres of industrial zoned property in the city of San Marcos.”

Amanda Hernandez, San Marcos Planning and Development director, said the owner is requesting annexation to bring the road right-of-way into the city limits and construct the road to city standards. She said if annexation were denied, the developer could still build the road, but it would not be guaranteed to meet the city’s standards.

“It’s a conceptual road that’s intended to offer relief to State Highway 80,” Hernandez said. “It’s shown also conceptually in the development agreement as the main route for heavy truck access to FM 110.”

Mary Beth Harper, a Martindale ETJ resident, said she has been against the SMART terminal project from its inception due to its proximity to the river paired with industrial uses.

“If this is not annexed by the city [of San Marcos] that roadway would be built to Caldwell County standards. Caldwell County could not be able to build nor maintain a higher standard of roadway. My main opposition to this roadway is where it intersects with 1984. It’s too close to existing neighborhoods and homes,” Harper said. “Surprisingly, I am for the annexation of the land for a truck route but further north.”

Annie Donovan, a Maxwell resident, said she was opposed to the annexation of the land for the road.

“The road is directly adjacent to nearly 40 residents off Foster Boulevard and Colorado Drive and less than a third of a mile to more, including my own. If built, the noise pollution levels will increase dramatically due to heavy traffic redirected from FM 110 to 1984. It is scientifically proven that increased traffic road noise causes sleep disruption, headaches, high blood pressure, elevated levels of stress, increased risk of heart attack, diabetes and stroke,” Donovan said. “1984 is the road that will be the true alternate route… 1984 is not built to sustain heavy truck traffic. It’s a county road with a gross vehicle weight limit set to 58,420 pounds. A full semi-truck weighs 80,000 [pounds].”

San Marcos City Council Member Matthew Mendoza said the area in question where FM 1984 and SH 80 meet is a dangerous area for drivers.

“I am glad [FM] 110 is in existence to relieve some of that traffic, especially from the heavy trucks. This is anticipating what may be happening. I don’t see any bad thing, especially since this is their property, about allowing alternative routes,” Mendoza said. “What we do know now is that there are deadly accidents. We do know that there are people that are using this road, Highway 80, now with this access to [FM] 110, they’re being responsible and avoiding the roads of San Marcos.”

Mendoza voted in favor with “the expectation that that developer is going to come back and explain to us why they feel this [location] is the best.”

San Marcos City Council Member Mark Gleason said he also has a bit of hesitancy about the location of the road.

“But overall, a thoroughfare connecting [FM 19]84 and [FM] 110 is going to alleviate some issues. If you leave Reedville and go to 110 and go around, you will be able to come down now and avoid the 80 intersection and the 110 and 80 intersection and go straight to 110,” Gleason said. “Something is going to happen out there and it may as well be under our authority.”