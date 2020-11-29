Baca, Gleason face off in city council place 5 runoff

Editor's note: the Daily Record sent questionnaires to each of the candidates who advanced to a runoff election for San Marcos City Council Place 5: Omar Baca and Mark Gleason. This is a special election for a one-year seat. The runoff election takes place on Dec. 8 with early voting ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!