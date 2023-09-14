Approximately 28 local businesses are participating in the 2023 Back the Bobcats campaign, that includes Spirit Week, a decorating contest in the community and a huge Block Party set for Friday, Sept. 15. The event starts at 6 pm, and will feature live entertainment and music, food, drinks and special appearances, including by Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne and players. The free event takes place on North Street between Hopkins and Hutchison and near Zelick's and North Street Curry Shop. On Wednesday, judges traveled from business to business to see who will take home top honors for interior, exterior and window displays. From left, are Summer Kinne, TXST Pres. Kelly Damphousse, Beth Damphousse, Marci Coryell, Forrest Higdon, owner of Gumby's Pizza and San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce President/ CEO Page Michel.

Daily Record photo by Barbara Audet