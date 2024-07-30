Chamber brings back community spirit campaign for second season

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of the 'Back the Bobcats' Community Spirit Campaign for its second year, taking place from August 26 to 30. This event aims to unite the San Marcos community in a show of pride and support for Texas State University as they gear up for the first home game of the football season.

Local businesses are invited to participate in the Back the Bobcats Decorating Contest. Starting in mid-August, businesses are encouraged to decorate their exteriors and interiors in maroon and gold to show off the San Marcos community’s Bobcat pride.

'The enthusiasm and creativity we saw last year were incredible, and we're looking forward to even more displays this year,' said Page Michel, San Marcos Chamber of Commerce president. 'Especially with this being Texas State’s 125th anniversary year.'

Businesses can compete in one of five categories: • Best Exterior

• Best Interior

• Best Window Display

• Most Spirited

• First Timer’s Award

The “Most Spirited” category is for live displays of a cheer, skit, employee attire and/or other creative activity on the day of judging. The “First Timer’s Award” is to encourage more businesses to participate and they won’t be competing with last year’s powerhouse winners.

To participate in the decorating contest, businesses are encouraged to sign up via the official registration form available on the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce website.

'We encourage all area businesses to join in celebrating the spirit and traditions of Texas State,' said Justin Payne of Frost Bank, 2024 Chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors and a Bobcat alum. 'Help make this year's Back the Bobcats campaign even more memorable.'

For more information and to join the Community Spirit Campaign, visit TXST.com/BackThe- Bobcats.