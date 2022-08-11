Back-to-School Bash takes places Sunday

A Back-To-School Bash hosted by the Indigenous Cultures Institute and LoteríaFest! will take place this weekend.

The back-to-school event will take place Sunday between 3-6 p.m. at Cuauhtémoc Hall in San Marcos. The Indigenous Cultures Institute said it identified a need to work with the local Indigenous community and decided to host the back-to-school bash which will feature fun activities and family resources.

ICI has invited local nonprofit organizations, including health and dental providers, utility and housing assistance programs and additional family support services to take part in providing resources for local families.

“We understand that family finances are being stretched during these difficult economic times, and we wanted to provide some support,” said Maria Rocha, elder and co-founder of the Institute. “We’ll provide 200 backpacks and school supplies for students who attend the event.”

ICI said families have had to cancel vacation plans this summer or local outings because of increased costs of gasoline, groceries, clothing and other necessities.

“There are just not enough funds for families to visit a waterpark, take in a movie or pay for a hotel stay,” said Bobbie Garza-Hernandez, Institute elder and Community & Development Pīlam. “So we’re providing Lotería games with prizes, art activities, music and dance performances for families to enjoy themselves.”

The board of directors and owners of Cuauhtémoc Hall will host the event and provide funding for the backpacks given out. ICI is calling other local service providers who want to table at the event and hand out information about their services and back-to-school supplies for students to attend Sunday’s event. ICI also said it would provide information about its new Coahuiltecan language classes, Indigenous pedagogy training for teachers, presentations by Native artists and speakers and the establishment of their Indigenous Cultures Center for Hays County.

Sunday’s event marks the end of ICI’s summer programming, which included a week-long Indigenous Arts Summer Encounter, reparation of ancestral remains and Xinachtli Teachers Training.

ICI said it continues development of the Coahuiltecan Language Program and will present a workshop at the upcoming Sacred Springs Powwow on Oct. 1-2

Visit the Facebook Back-to-School Bash event at https://fb.me/e/4FfXt1Qwg or ICI’s website at IndigenousCultures.org for more information.