BACK ON TRACK

Mental Health Court celebrates third graduating class

The Mental Health Speciality Court, headed by Hays County Court at Law #3 Judge Elaine Brown, takes those suffering from addiction or mental health disorders that have committed a crime and diverts them from the traditional court system while giving them resources that are needed to thrive in the community all the while checking in with them along the way. The court recently celebrated its third graduating class at the Hays County Elections Center. The graduating class consisted of Ava W., Alex S., Richard C., Ryan J. and Tre S.

Adam Holt, Outsiders Anonymous executive director, was a guest speaker at the event and said that rehabilitation can be hard work.

“To have something like this, the Hays County Mental Health Court, is astonishing, so all of the partners that have come together to make a real difference in our community and in the lives of these graduates and current participants, thank you. It’s really worth the effort,” Holt said. “There were people that didn’t give up on me, and now I run an organization, Outsiders Anonymous, that serves our community. It wouldn’t have been possible if I had been given up on. So to the friends and family members who are here today and never gave up on their loved ones, trust me when I say that your support is invaluable. They would not be sitting where they are today without you behind them loving them and encouraging them.”

Holt added that the graduates have taken the first steps toward true freedom.

“You’ve proven something to yourselves, to your family and to this court and everyone that has been a part of this journey. That’s a big deal,” Holt said. “You are capable. You all are deserving of a better life.”

Kaimi Mattila, Mental Health Court administrator, wanted to acknowledge the graduates' hard work and commitment.

“I know this program is not an easy program. I know it’s pretty rigorous in terms of your commitment to attending appointments, attending treatment and just prioritizing your mental health and your wellness. I just want to acknowledge and let you know that the Mental Health Court and the community and your friends and family also see your commitment,” Mattila said. “Moving forward in the future, I encourage you to reflect on what you learned throughout this program.”

Richard was awarded Most Outstanding Graduate and said the program has given him strength.

“I’ve learned I am stronger than I thought I was. I am stronger than I was before,” Richard said. “I was living underneath the bridge. I didn’t have anything. I didn’t know where I was going to go. I didn’t know how I was going to put down that bottle of alcohol, and slowly through this Mental Health Court, I broke free of all of those chains. I’m not on alcohol anymore. I’m not on drugs anymore. I’ve got a house. I’ve got a life.”

Ava said the court has taught her resilience, which has been particularly helpful with motherhood since it provides new challenges daily.

“I’ve learned that I can actually get through things,” she said. “Before, I would just stop.”

The Mental Health Court has provided Alex with positive coping skills.

“I’ve gained better reactions to certain things like learning to regulate anger and frustration, improving communication, engaging in positive hobbies and advocating for my needs,” Alex said.

Ryan now has an increased trust in the judicial system in addition to learning about his own resolve.

“I learned how resilient I am in the face of not-sogood circumstances,” he said.

Tre has learned the tides quickly change.

“I’ve realized that hard things don’t last forever,” Tre said. “I’ve made it through a very difficult period in my life. I’m very proud of myself for doing that.”

Learn more about the Mental Health Court at this link hayscountytx. gov/mental-health-court.