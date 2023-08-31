Balloon Teamwork

On Wednesday, Rodriguez Elementary's 3rd grade Knights put their teamwork skills to the test. Students were divided into teams for a game called Volley-balloon. The object of the game was to get a balloon from one end of the gym to the other–the only catch was hanging onto the team scarves at all times, while simultaneously keeping the balloon from touching the floor. In between rounds, students took a break to engage in a class-wide discussion about their specific team's tactics, such as positive verbal encouragement, relentless effort and team communication.

Photo by SMCISD