Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

BBQ benefit held for fallen officer's family, officers wounded in line of duty

Tue, 06/09/2020 - 9:43am

The San Marcos Police Officers Association and Tacos Flor Taco Stand hosted a barbecue benefit Sunday at the San Marcos Activity Center. The event raised funds for the family of San Marcos Police Department Officer Justin Putnam, who was killed in the line of duty on April 18, and officers ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020