BBQ benefit for SMPD Officer Beller scheduled for Sunday

Tacos Flor Taco Stand will host a fundraiser for San Marcos Police Officer Paul Beller who was struck by a passenger car on IH35 in March.

The fundraiser happens Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 15091 TX-123 HWY 123.

“This month has been exceptionally difficult for SMPD,” said Interim Police Chief Bob Klett, referring to Beller’s serious injuries sustained on March 23 and the ambush of three officers responding to a domestic violence call on April 18, resulting in the death of one officer and the ongoing hospitalizations of the two others. “Generous support like this from our local community offers more than just funds, it helps bring our community together to refocus on contributing to the greater good.”

All proceeds from the $10 BBQ chicken plates sold will go to Officer Beller and his family. Customers are invited to call ahead to 737-708-4530 and order plates for pick-up or car-side delivery. A limited number of plates will be available for drive-up customers.

“Officer Beller has come a long way at the rehabilitation facility,” Klett said. “But he still has a long road ahead of him, so any effort our community can make to support him will make a big difference for him and his family.”

Online donations are also being accepted for Officer Beller at https://www.smcpaaa.org/donatebeller, or can be mailed to San Marcos Police Dept., ATTN: Tammy Strakos, 2300 S. IH 35, San Marcos, TX 78666. Please make checks payable to SMCPAAA, attn: Tammy Strakos. All donations are tax-exempt.