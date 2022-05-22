Beautiful Baby winners announced
CUTEST Winner & PRETTIEST Winner: Sophia Isabella Ramos
First and last name(s) of the Parent(s) of the child: Robert and Erica Ramos
First and last name of the Grandparent(s) of the child: Mr. And Mrs. Steven Williams, Abraham Natal, Mr. And Mrs. Bobby Ramos City and state the child was born in: San Marcos
MOST HANDSOME Winner: Dakota Gutierrez
Dakota Gutierrez
First and last name(s) of the Parent(s) of the child: Vanessa Torres and Estevan Gutierrez
First and last name of the Grandparent(s) of the child: Irma Gutierrez, Michelle Torres, Raz Gutierreza and Joe Torres
City and state the child was born in: San Marcos
MOST ORIGINAL PHOTO Winner:
Leandra Morales
First and last name(s) of the Parent(s) of the child: Clyde Morales and Ashley Garza
First and last name of the Grandparent(s) of the child: Roland Morales Sr., Leandra Magana Ramos, Ray Garza and Ruby Garza
City and state the child was born in: Kyle