Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Beautiful Baby winners announced
Beautiful Baby winners announced
Beautiful Baby winners announced
Beautiful Baby winners announced

Beautiful Baby winners announced

Sun, 05/22/2022 - 5:00am
Sunday, May 22, 2022

CUTEST Winner & PRETTIEST Winner: Sophia Isabella Ramos

First and last name(s) of the Parent(s) of the child: Robert and Erica Ramos

First and last name of the Grandparent(s) of the child: Mr. And Mrs. Steven Williams, Abraham Natal, Mr. And Mrs. Bobby Ramos City and state the child was born in: San Marcos

City and state the child was born in: San Marcos

MOST HANDSOME Winner: Dakota Gutierrez

Dakota Gutierrez

First and last name(s) of the Parent(s) of the child: Vanessa Torres and Estevan Gutierrez

First and last name of the Grandparent(s) of the child: Irma Gutierrez, Michelle Torres, Raz Gutierreza and Joe Torres

City and state the child was born in: San Marcos

MOST ORIGINAL PHOTO Winner:

Leandra Morales

First and last name(s) of the Parent(s) of the child: Clyde Morales and Ashley Garza

First and last name of the Grandparent(s) of the child: Roland Morales Sr., Leandra Magana Ramos, Ray Garza and Ruby Garza

City and state the child was born in: Kyle

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2022