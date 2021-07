Ben Kvanli competed in kayaking events at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and on the Whitewater Slalom World Cup circuit and World Championships. On Wednesday, at noon, Kvanli will share some of his kayaking experiences with the Rotary Club of San Marcos, especially his current involvement in the Red River ...

