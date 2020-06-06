Benefit honors wounded and fallen SMPD officers

The San Marcos Police Officers Association and Tacos Flor Taco Stand will be selling BBQ plates and T-shirts in the San Marcos Activity Center parking lot, 501 E. Hopkins Street, on Sunday, June 7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds will go to the family of Officer Justin Putnam, who was fatally shot in April, and to Officers Justin Mueller, Franco Stewart and Paul Beller who were wounded in the line of duty.

“We want Justin Putnam’s family and our recently injured officers to know we continue to support them through their recovery,” Interim Chief Bob Klett said in a statement. “The front of the shirts says ‘San Marcos Together’ which means a lot to our community right now as we have always been stronger together.”

BBQ plates will be $10 and shirts will cost $20-$25, directly benefiting the officers and their families.

Attendees are asked to drive-thru or pick up items only and to continue to practice safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The shirt was designed by Charlotte Wattigny, the city’s innovation manager. The heart on the sleeve was based on the chalk drawing by nine-year old Paityn Guerra, and features six badge numbers.

Two of the badge numbers have halos over them, reflecting the losses of Officers Kenneth Copeland (#432) in 2017 and Justin Putnam (#442) in April of this year. The other four numbers are for Officers Franco Stewart (#441), Justin Mueller (#487), Paul Beller (#450), and Claudia Cormier (#485), who have all been seriously injured in the line of duty during the last year.

A limited number of shirts will also be available for purchase at the Tourist Information Center, 617 North Interstate 35. To schedule a pickup, call 512-393-5930.

To learn more about opportunities to support SMPD, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/smcpa. To donate online to the officers and their families, visit https://www.smcpaaa.org/.