Benefit Saturday aims to aid grassroots stimulus fund

A significant number of taxpaying families in Hays County were excluded from federal stimulus checks this summer, despite the dire health and economic crisis, on account of their birthplace.

A so-called Grassroots Stimulus Fund, established by local nonprofit Mano Amiga, has aimed to address the gap by providing $250 in cash assistance to local immigrant families who were left out, with nearly 40 payments now delivered to local residents through the program.

Now, AquaBrew has generously agreed to help close out the effort by hosting an all-day fundraiser Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., with live music in the evening.

Mano Amiga has raised $10,856 toward a $15,000 goal, and hopes the open-air gathering titled Todos Somos Familia (We are all Family) ––comprised of an art auction, musical performances and meal tickets –– will drastically propel the Grassroots Stimulus Fund to its ambitious objective, enabling 60 families countywide to benefit from the one-time $250 payment.

Attendees are invited to purchase one of two types of meal tickets for the benefit, with 100% of proceeds going directly to the Grassroots Stimulus Fund: Option 1, a burger, fries and soft drink for $15; or Option 2, a burger and two drink tickets, including AquaBrew's signature craft beer, for $25.

Guests must show IDs to redeem their order, which must be pre-purchased on Eventbrite prior to Saturday. Twenty percent of any other food orders will also benefit the fund.

A silent art auction and raffle will transpire at 6 p.m. onward, with live music from talented musicians Kadarius Bernard at 7 p.m.; Lady Radio at 8 p.m.; and Wezmer at 9 p.m.

Local artists Morgan Egan, Mackenzie Dirt, Nikkye Vargas, Nicholas Volpe, Mary Poole, Sommer Henderson & Michael Hannon generously donated their art for the cause.

Cover for the benefit show and VIP balcony viewing is $10, which includes a raffle ticket, starting at 6 p.m.

Dayann Pazmino, immigration coordinator for Mano Amiga who is spearheading the benefit, expressed joy at the outpouring of support that has propelled the Grassroots Stimulus Fund over two-thirds the way to its $15,000 goal, chiefly through the magnanimous gifts of the Four Freedoms Fund, the Jones family of Kyle, the Hill Country Freethinkers, the San Marcos UU Fellowship as well as dozens of anonymous local donors.

"The recipients of the fund are humble, hardworking folks in our community who just want to see a better future for their kids amid this crisis. Many parents work in local restaurants, construction, cleaning and childcare –– important sectors to the health and growth of our City," Pazmino said. "We thank AquaBrew and the local artists and musicians for coming together to embrace the humanity of our neighbors; together, by pitching in as a community, we can help provide cash aid to the other remaining families who have already reached out to us for support."

Tickets for the Todos Somos Familia benefit can be purchased at bit.ly/TodosSomosFamilia, and donations to the fund are appreciatively accepted at bit.ly/TodosSomosFamiliaDonation