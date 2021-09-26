Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Better Dais Foundation hosts hamburger sale for Hays County Food Bank, future projects

Sun, 09/26/2021 - 5:00am

Better Dais Foundation hosted its inaugural hamburger sale on Sept. 18. The funds raised will go toward upcoming projects in the local San Marcos area. Better Dais Foundation is sponsoring the Hays County Food Bank with $1,000 to help tackle hunger in the surrounding Hays County area. Better Dais said ...

