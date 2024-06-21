Bi-lingual children's book author to read at San Marcos Public Library

The San Marcos Public Library will welcome bilingual children’s author Mar G at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 to read her book I’m Just Like Grandpa/ Mi Abuelo y No Nos Parecemos. Mar G’s books are available in Spanish and English providing readers an opportunity from other countries to experience her stories. The author will have copies of her book for sale and will be available afterward to answer questions and sign copies of her book. Find more information about her at margomezhinojosa.

com.

Photo courtesy of the San Marcos Public Library