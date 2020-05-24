Biden says he was too 'cavalier' about black Trump backers Sun, 05/24/2020 - 12:00am ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden declared he “should not have been so cavalier” on Friday after he told a prominent black radio host that African Americans who back President Donald Trump “ain’t black.” The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee quickly moved to address the fallout from his remark, which was interpreted by ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Biden says he was too 'cavalier' about black Trump backers