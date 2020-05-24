Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Biden says he was too 'cavalier' about black Trump backers

Sun, 05/24/2020 - 12:00am

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden declared he “should not have been so cavalier” on Friday after he told a prominent black radio host that African Americans who back President Donald Trump “ain’t black.” The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee quickly moved to address the fallout from his remark, which was interpreted by ...

