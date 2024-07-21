Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top fame to headline fundraising concert for Wimberley photographer's Antarctica adventure

Texas legend Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top fame is headlining a July 30 fundraiser for the Antarctica- bound team of Rodney Bursiel and Australian filmmaker James Douglas Cooper.

The intrepid National Geographic award-winning photographer from Wimberley and filmmaker Cooper are traveling to the world’s southernmost continent in 2025 to document the continent’s fragile ecosystem.

Preproduction for the documentary film, renamed “True South: An Antarctica Story,” has already begun. Once both men make the challenging journey through the notoriously dangerous Drake’s Passage, they will spend 30 days in a purpose- built sailing boat with six other people, filming its topography and swimming in freezing, deep blue waters to record their subjects.

“We want to document and preserve this important region before it’s lost,” Cooper said. “. . . not with a corporate media or political agenda, [but]. . . as two imperfect humans . . . with a deep love for Earth, and as creatives determined to do something about our collective impact. Rodney’s world class photography and our filmmaking skills will be put to the test.”

To film and produce the independent feature- length documentary, Bursiel and Cooper have spent the year engaged in extensive research, meticulous planning and cold water training.

The pair are raising funds for the expensive undertaking with fundraising concerts. On July 30, they will hold a second fundraising event at the Villa at the Vineyard in Driftwood. Doors open, along with the bar, food and auction at 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., Turk Pipkin, NY Times best-selling author, actor, screenwriter and filmmaker will introduce Bursiel and Cooper who will talk about their bold mission.

Between performances by Lindsay & Brad, Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, Bursiel and Cooper will take the microphone and explain more about their journey.

At 8:30 p.m. Billy F Gibbons will perform with his band the BFGs, featuring Mike Flanigin and Chris Layton. The legendary rock musician was the guitarist and primary vocalist for ZZ Top, with whom he performed until 2021 when band member Dusty Hill died. Since then he has pursued a solo career.

Tickets for the fundraiser are available at tickettailor.com/events/ frozenintime/1308744. General admission tickets are $125 and the VIP Package, which includes a photo with Billy F Gibbons and a signed poster of the BFGs are $225. The Villa at the Vineyard is located at 12305 FM967 in Driftwood.