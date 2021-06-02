BIRTHDAY BASH: Family, friends celebrate San Marcos woman's 100th birthday with parade

Aurora Lopez turned 100 years old on May 25, 2021 — born in 1921 in Caldwell County to Alfredo Moreno and Jacinta Moreno. In fact, her beloved mother lived a beautiful life for 103 years. Married to the late Manuel Lopez; together they have 12 children, 50 Grandchildren, 131 great-grandchildren and 59 great-great grandchildren. She has resided in San Marcos almost her whole life in the same house she purchased many decades ago in the Rio Vista Neighborhood.

On Sunday May 30, the Lopez family celebrated with one of the longest birthday parades to honor and celebrate their mom/grandmother. Cars and trucks decorated by her family and friends with streamers, signs and confetti filled the streets as they all drove by their precious grandmother, waving with laughter, love, and complete joy.

COVID has changed so much of how the Lopez family is used to celebrating. Gatherings filling the backyard with canopies and BBQ are missed especially big hugs to one another. However, no pandemic was going to stop Mrs. Lopez. She has continued to stay strong and positive through it all with her faith and love. So for that we are all truly blessed.

Aurora continues to keep herself busy. She loves to read her Bible, prays the Rosary daily, paints, draws and spends time with her family.

Above, a mariachi serenades Lopez.