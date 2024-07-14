Black Kings honored by the Dunbar Heritage Association

On June 29, the Dunbar Heritage Association hosted “The Celebration of Black Kings Awards” in order to acknowledge the contributions of seven esteemed Black men from the Hays County community. Each of the honorees represent one of the seven Kwanzaa Principles of character and leadership, including unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

“We based it off of the seven principles of Kwanzaa, and each one of them had a unique meaning for each letter,” Mittie Miller, Vice President of DHA, said. “The reason why we chose the Black Kings is to uplift and empower the black men while also promoting unity and cultural appreciation.”

This year’s honorees include Wendell Harris for Umoja - Unity; Pastor Darius Todd for Kujichagulia - Self Determination; Evan Bookman for Ujima - Collective Work and Responsibility honoree; Dwain Coleman for Ujamaa - Cooperative Economics; Curtis Davis for Nia - Purpose honoree; Robert Jones for Kuuma - Creativity; and Pastor Colby Cotton for Imani - Faith.

The Celebration Black Kings Awards originated with the New York Juneteenth Festival as a way to recognize influential male leaders who have impacted their community through personal and professional endeavors. This year, the DHA chose the men to be honored, but going forward, people will have the opportunity to nominate men within the community for the awards.

“We're going to put it out in the city for people to nominate under the certain categories,” Miller said. “This was just the foundation. We just wanted to recognize the men here and start some type of brotherhood.”

“It turned out to be a really nice, intimate event,” Alex Banbury, DHA President said, “And we really want to say thank you to our community.”

Now celebrating its 25th year as a nonprofit organization, the Dunbar Heritage Association works to preserve Black culture in San Marcos through social practices, traditions, rituals, knowledge, spiritual beliefs, language and artistic expression. Every year, DHA commemorates the annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration, Black History Month, Juneteenth and the Harvey Miller Day of Service in November, which honors the life-time contributions of the organization’s founder, Harvey Miller.

Going forward, DHA envisions a month-long celebration in June to observe the significance of Juneteenth, with The Celebration of Black Kings being a regular part of those events. Another goal is to secure June 19 as an observed federal holiday.

“Juneteenth is a day of celebration for true independence for everyone,” Banbury said. “On the Fourth of July, slaves were not free. On Juneteenth, we were all free. That’s true independence day. People need to get familiar with the holiday, and that’s our purpose, to educate people what Juneteenth is about.”

Throughout the month of July, DHA is holding its annual membership drive. For details, visit the website at DHASMTX. com/volunteer-opportunities.