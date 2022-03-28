Blanco Gardens Neighborhood Public Meeting set for Tuesday

The City of San Marcos will host a Blanco Gardens Neighborhood Public Meeting on Tuesday at the KAD Korner Store from 6-8 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event is open to the public and will include a presentation on the Blanco Gardens Drainage Improvements Project.

City staff will also be present to discuss various topics regarding the neighborhood including the upcoming underground electric conversion construction, community equipment lending and other programs and other issues that residents may have questions about.

The Texas Department of Transportation and CenterPoint Energy will also be in attendance to discuss and answer questions related to their projects in the neighborhood.

At the event, booths will be available until 8 p.m. following the presentation for guests to mingle with staff from all participating projects in the neighborhood and ask questions.

There will be adoptable animals from the San Marcos Animal Shelter, as well as police and fire vehicles in attendance.

Attendees can enjoy food, drinks and activities for kids as they are encouraged to get to know their neighbors and the city staff.

The KAD Korner Store, located at 820 Sturgeon Street. Due to limited street parking, neighbors who can safely walk to the event are encouraged to do so.

For details and questions contact Community Vitality Coordinator Tiffany Harris via email at tharris@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512-393-8443