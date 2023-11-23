BLESSING OF BELLS

Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Thu, 11/23/2023 - 5:00am
SALVATION ARMY
Thursday, November 23, 2023

The Salvation Army of San Marcos and Hays County brought members of the community together on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at its new location at 1346 Thorpe Lane, Suite B, for its Annual Blessing of the Bells, this year with prayers said by Brother Jim Laning. This ceremony signals the beginning of the Red Kettle Season for the organization. To sign up to Ring the Bell this holiday season, go to registeroring.com. Top, staff, volunteers, San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson and others gather for the start of the holiday season. Above, left, the bells used by the Salvation Army are both old and new. Above right, Salvation Army Service Center Manager Lisa Cruz, left, and Charles Reeves, San Marcos dentist and supporter of the Salvation Army. Cruz is in charge of the local branch's numerous activities and services. Daily Record photos by Barbara Audet

