BLOCK PARTY

The San Marcos Public Library held the library’s first ever LEGO tournament on Friday. The tournament featured 25 participants between the ages of 6 and 17. Each participant was given three bowls of random LEGO pieces, and they had an hour to put together a design of their own creation. Competitors knew the categories for judging, so they could create their designs accordingly. Categories included the best nature theme, space theme, most realistic, most San Martian and plenty more. The top design in each category was awarded a certificate and a LEGO mini-figurine.

Photos courtesy of the San Marcos Public Library