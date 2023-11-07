Blue Santa gift wrapping needs volunteer assistance

The San Marcos Police Department Blue Santa program and the San Marcos Community and Police Association stted that they are excited to announce the return of Blue Santa gift wrapping days.

According to a press release, if you are a business, a civic or school group, a group of friends or just a volunteer with a desire to help, Blue Santa invites you to come and help wrap toys for kids.

The program provides toys to families who need assistance during the holiday season.

Blue Santa gift-wrapping events will be held on the following evenings:

• Tuesday, Nov. 14, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

The Blue Santa distribution center is located at 301 N. Edward Gary Street, next to Sherwin Williams.

People interested in volunteering do not need to register. All they need to do is show up at 6 p.m. on the listed dates at the distribution center.

Families interested in participating in the Blue Santa program should fill out an application and turn it in by Friday, Nov. 17.

Applications are available in English and Spanish at https://sanmarcostx. gov/495/Blue-Santa-Program.

Physical copies can also be found in person at the San Marcos Police Department, 2300 Interstate 35 South and the Health and Human Services Department, 1901 Dutton Drive.

If people have questions regarding the Blue Santa program or the application process, contact Officer Laray Taylor at 512-214-5867 or ltaylor@ sanmarcostx.gov. For media inquiries, contact communicationsinfo@sanmarcostx.gov.