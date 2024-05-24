Bluebonnet Electric members report increase in phone scam attempts

STAFF REPORTS

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative members have reported a recent increase in attempted phone scams. The fraudulent callers typically tell members their power will be disconnected unless they make an immediate payment over the phone.

Bluebonnet never calls members to demand immediate payment. Bluebonnet makes at least two attempts to remind its members with delinquent accounts – once by mail and again by a courtesy phone call – before disconnecting service for nonpayment.

If a Bluebonnet member has not received a reminder in the mail or a courtesy call about their account, and someone claiming to represent Bluebonnet calls demanding an immediate payment, do not pay, and do not provide the caller with personal information or Bluebonnet, banking or credit card account information.

“The key to preventing scams like these is to be aware of them and to know how to check your Bluebonnet account status,” said Matt Bentke, Bluebonnet’s general manger.

Bluebonnet members can check their account status 24 hours a day, every day from their computer, smartphone or tablet through the co-op’s website, bluebonnet.coop, via the cooperative’s mobile app or by calling 800-8427708 and following the prompts.

Bluebonnet recommends members who receive a suspicious call to get the caller ID information and report it to local law enforcement and Bluebonnet member services at 800-842-7708. Members can get tips to spot scam attempts at bluebonnet. coop/scams.

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative is one of the largest electric cooperatives in Texas and has been serving its members since 1939. Bluebonnet serves more than 131,000 meters and owns and maintains 12,800 miles of power lines, located across more than 3,800 square miles within 14 Central Texas counties. Bluebonnet’s service area stretches from Travis County to Washington County, and from Milam County to Gonzales County. For more information about Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative, go to bluebonnet.coop and follow the co-op on Facebook and Twitter.