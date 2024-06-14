Board to hold public hearing for proposed tax rate

The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees is set to hold a public hearing on the proposed tax rate for the 2024-2025 school year, authorize an agreement for an efficiency audit and elect school board officers at the regularly scheduled meeting Monday.

The board of trustees will hold a public hearing to discuss the proposed tax rate for 2024-2025 and to discuss the proposed budget for 2024-2025.

Beyond beginning the process of setting the tax rate, the board is set to discuss and possible take action to adopt a resolution authorizing administration to enter into a consultation agreement with Moak Casey, LLC for the purpose of conducting an efficiency audit in accordance with section 11.184 of the Texas Education Code.

The board will elect officers for the board itself, including the president, vice president and secretary.

The board is set to receive the end of year School Health Advisory Council's report and consider approval of SHAC committee members for the twoyear term from 2024 to 2026. A SHAC is a school district created advisory group, consisting of members from different areas of the community and school district. The job of the SHAC is to make sure that the school district's school health programs reflect local community values.

The board is also set to consider approval of a resolution regarding the extracurricular status of 4-H.

The board is set to discuss and possibly take action regarding the police force committee charge and expectation.

The meeting can be viewed in person at San Marcos High School or online at smcisd.net/ Page/320.