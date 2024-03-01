Bobcat fans are on McCloud nine

Did you hear that sound? That was the collective sigh of relief – or perhaps a roaring cheer – issued by Bobcat fans after the football team seemingly found its new starting quarterback.

Jordan McCloud, who transfered into the school last week, was honored at the Texas State-Texas softball game by throwing the first pitch while being accompanied by Head Coach G.J. Kinne.

Bobcats fans have been on cloud nine with the announcement that McCloud would transfer from conference foe James Madison to Texas State.

McCloud is the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year after leading James Madison to a 11-2 record and the Sun Belt East Division title while throwing for 3,600 yards, 35 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions.

McCloud said he was entering the transfer portal at the end of the season following the announcement that JMU Head Coach Curt Cignetti was taking over the Indiana Hoosier football program.

Despite multiple offers from Power Five programs and being a Top 25 transfer according to 24/7, McCloud chose Texas State as his next destination to close out his college career.

The announcement ended a near two-month saga of drama in the quarterback room with last year's starter T.J. Finley transferring from Texas State a day after former Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura announced his commitment to Texas.

Finley broke the school record for most passing yards in a single season and helped lead the Bobcats to an 8-5 record and the program’s first ever bowl win.

The commitment and signing of de Laura was met with controversy as de Laura was in a civil lawsuit involving allegations of sexual assault filed in December of 2021.

De Laura had settled the civil lawsuit before signing with the Bobcats. After an uproar from fans, he ultimately withdrew from the university.

This left Texas State heading into spring practice without a quarterback with starting experience. The Bobcats hit the transfer portal once more before landing McCloud.

McCloud will join a highly potent offense under G.J. Kinne and offensive coordinator will return both starting running back Ismail Mahdi and wide receiver Joey Hobert who led the team in both rushing and receiving.

Texas State spring practice will start March 21.