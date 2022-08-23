Above, students shuffle their way to class. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo
BOBCATS BACK: Students return to campus for start of fall semester at TXST
The fall semester began at Texas State University on Monday. Texas State announced preliminary enrollment numbers of 11,322 first-time undergraduate and graduate students.
Above, two freshmen are all smiles for their first day at Texas State.
Above, two students walk through campus.
Above, Joseph, the bubble believer, makes a heart with a student.