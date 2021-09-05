Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above, Texas State's defense tries to tackle a Baylor running back. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

BOBCATS TAKE THE FIELD

Sun, 09/05/2021 - 12:45pm
Texas State opens 2021 season against Baylor in front of over 26,500 fans
Sunday, September 5, 2021

Texas State took on Baylor on Saturday to start the 2021 football season. The Bears claimed a 29-20 win over the Bobcats. 

Above, a young fan holds up a pizza box after winning it during Saturday's game.

Above, Texas State's cheerleaders pump up the crowd. For more coverage of Saturday's game see: https://www.sanmarcosrecord.com/sports/texas-state-comes-short-29-20-los....

