Above, Texas State's defense tries to tackle a Baylor running back. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
BOBCATS TAKE THE FIELD
Texas State took on Baylor on Saturday to start the 2021 football season. The Bears claimed a 29-20 win over the Bobcats.
Above, a young fan holds up a pizza box after winning it during Saturday's game.
Above, Texas State's cheerleaders pump up the crowd.