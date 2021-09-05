BOBCATS TAKE THE FIELD

Texas State took on Baylor on Saturday to start the 2021 football season. The Bears claimed a 29-20 win over the Bobcats.

Above, a young fan holds up a pizza box after winning it during Saturday's game.

Above, Texas State's cheerleaders pump up the crowd. For more coverage of Saturday's game see: https://www.sanmarcosrecord.com/sports/texas-state-comes-short-29-20-los....